Grangemouth motorist claimed he drove without licence due to heart attack scare
A man who drove without a licence and no insurance told police he had to do it because he thought his partner was having a heart attack.
Robert Johnson (35), 59 Portal Road, Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving without a licence and insurance on Beancross Road, Grangemouth, on October 21 last year.
Representing himself, Johnson stated he had just been driving his partner from the hospital when police stopped him. He said police would have seen the hospital band on his partner’s wrist.
Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The report does say the accused’s partner was suffering from chest pain, but there is no mention of a hospital band being observed by officers. There is no evidence of that at all.”
Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case for two weeks until June 17 to give Johnson a chance to produce some medical evidence that would back up his story.