Grangemouth performers hit the stage for first time since 2019

However, the talented teen – and younger – thespians only have a matter of days left until the curtain goes up on their latest production Hansel and Gretel at Grangemouth Town Hall, in Bo’ness Road.

The Young Portonian Theatre Company gives children age nine to 16 a chance to perform in pantomime, plays, song and dance.

Having said that, the last time they performed on the stage in front of packed audiences was in an all-singing, all-dancing take on Cinderella, back in 2019, when it provided light relief from Donald Trump, Brexit, Boris Johnson and pre-Christmas general elections.

Thee Young Portonians have been rehearsing hard in Scotts, in Wood Street, Grangemouth, for their new production of Hansel and Gretel

Unfortunately the COVID-19 lockdown – as it did with so many entertainment events – forced them to cancel their 2020 production.

You cannot keep pantomime silent forever and, for the last few weeks, the Young Portonians have been hard at work rehearsing in Scotts, in Wood Street, Grangemouth, getting ready for the fun packed epic that will be Hansel and Gretel.

A Young Portonian spokesperson said: “We’re back and laughter is high on the agenda with comedy routines, together with plenty of adventure, magic, song, dance and traditional panto fun."

The pantomime runs from Wednesday, November 24 to Saturday, November 27 with performances nightly on the four days – starting at 7.15pm – and a matinee performance on Saturday at 2pm.

Visit the Young Portonians Facebook page to book your tickets and get more information.

