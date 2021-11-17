Allyson's new business is growing on Grangemouth

Allyson Lapere (59) admits she came into the business late, but now she is making up for lost time by opening her very own shop – The Flower Shed – in Newhouse Road, Grangemouth.

"It was emptied out in August,” said Allyson. “It was actually a dog grooming parlour and before that I think it was also a florist.”

After starting her career as a florist with an online store, she soon realised she was going to have to branch out and it became clear she had made the right decision at the grand opening of the store last weekend, which was attended by her family and friends.

Allyson Lapere opens her new flower shop - The Flower Shed - in Newhouse Road, Grangemouth surrounded by family and friends

Allyson said: "It’s just been fantastic – I was totally overwhelmed by how many people were there on the first day. My friends and family have just been amazing through all this.”

The new business owner made sure she was on hand to chat and discuss any events people may have coming up, take any future bookings and hear about any services they would like from The Flower Shed – which she is always quick to point out is more than just a flower shop.

The opening happened at a good time for Allyson and the shop is now stocking holly balls and holly wreaths for the festive season.

According to Allyson, the shop, which offers free parking and free local delivery, will also be a haven for your sensory pleasures, with East of India ceramics gifts

alongside a diverse range from local supplier Wallace Candle Company.

There are Heart of the Country scented sachets and greeting cards for all occasions from the Five Dollar Shake range.

As if all the amazing flower arrangements and displays were not enough, The Flower Shed also caters to chocolate lovers, with a tempting range of flavours supplied by The Slabb.

The shop, which is closed on Sunday and Monday, is open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Friday and 10am to 3pm on Saturday.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

