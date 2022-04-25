Grangemouth park's play area gets new look

Incyhra Park, in Grangemouth, has been adding features like its outdoor gym and its Spitfire mural over the last few years and now the designer of that eye catching Spitfire, Donna Forrester, has added her artistic talents to the park’s new look play area.

Adam Gillies, of Friends of Inchyra Park, said: “We have been working with Donna Forrester again and we have just completed our traditional play area. The surface was tarred last year by the council and we secured funding through the community schools charity board and our own funding to add traditional play equipment.

Inchyra Park's new look traditional play area

"We got Donna on board to design the area and she added traditional hopscotch, a mirror me dance off and inclusive bullseye game for wheelchair users. She finished with a stunning lava stepping stone mural to join up the area and Friends of Inchyra Park are staining the log edging to revamp the swing park.

“This is worth much more than the £6000 investment and shows what can be achieved through partnership working. It’s another step towards inclusive play.”

Last October Friends of Inchyra Park’s partnership with Falkirk Council allowed the group to secure £105,000 of funding to expand a public park’s path network.

Working with the local authority’s outdoor access team and, through the Scottish Government-funded Cycling Walking Safer Streets initiative, the fund allowed the group to create two planters, a further wildflower development, a tree corridor and bring forward plans to extend the park’s community orchard.