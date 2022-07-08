Grangemouth park users urged to give opinions on new look public space

Back in 2019 Falkirk Council undertook a Zetland Park users survey to gain a greater understanding of the public view of the park at that time.

The information gathered at that time also helped the council to develop the Zetland Park Regeneration Project and its plans for both physical improvements in the park and a supporting activity plan.

What are your views on the new look Zetland Park and its permanent stage area which was the scene of this year's Grangemouth Children's Day?

Zetland Park Regeneration Project is nearing an end – with they official opening ceremony taking place on Sunday, August 28 – and the council is now

keen to understand if this investment and project delivery has changed people's view of the park.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Your views will help us to evaluate the Zetland Park Project and help us in the planning and delivery of future

projects in both Zetland Park and other open spaces."