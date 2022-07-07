Falkirk cyclists urged to take steps to protect their bicycles

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “People should secure their bicycles and ask themselves what can I do before I set off?”

Steps people can take to secure their property include photographing their bike and recording all of the bicycles’s details and distinguishing features – the cycle’s serial number can be found on the bottom bracket.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are urging cyclists to take steps to protect their bicycles

Bicycles can also be registered securely online at the National Cycle Database at www.bikeregister.com to help aid the recovery of a bike if it goes missing.

Bike frames can be marked with a UV pen or other method – the mark should include a home postcode and house number.