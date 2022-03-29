Grangemouth park plays host to circus

The ever improving Inchyra Park in Grangemouth has managed to attract a circus to use its ground in the coming weeks providing fun for all the family.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:26 am

Signs have now gone up in the park stating the Circus Montini will be coming soon.

A new concept in modern circus, the travelling show has a little bit of everything to keep young and old entertained.

A Circus Montini spokesperson said: “Most of today's circuses restrict their tours to cities and major towns, a far cry from those first touring shows which were also taken to village greens and recreation grounds of small towns off the beaten track.

The circus is coming to Grangemouth's Inchyra Park

"Circus Montini is following in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.

"Circus Montini is coming to you – a fast-paced, non-stop, 60 minute production packed full of comedy, juggling, balancing, acrobatics, stunts and more.”

