Grangemouth park group's 'no grinding' plea to skateboarders

A project spokesperson said: “While the new hard landscaping at the war memorial may be ideal for grinding – which is why we are guessing you have waxed it – please can we asked you don’t use it for this purpose.
"There are a couple reasons for this – by putting down wax you have made the surface slippery, which is the last thing someone walking or climbing a step wants. Although granite is a fairly hard stone, you are causing damage.
"When you consider how many weeks we had to wait for this stone is it quite upsetting. So this is a polite request please go and use the pump track or other areas of the park.”
The war memorial will be rededicated at a ceremony on Saturday, June 11.