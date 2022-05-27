Grangemouth park group's 'no grinding' plea to skateboarders

A project spokesperson said: “While the new hard landscaping at the war memorial may be ideal for grinding – which is why we are guessing you have waxed it – please can we asked you don’t use it for this purpose.

"There are a couple reasons for this – by putting down wax you have made the surface slippery, which is the last thing someone walking or climbing a step wants. Although granite is a fairly hard stone, you are causing damage.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zetland Park Regeneration Project has asked skateboarders to stop grinding on the steps of the war memorial

"When you consider how many weeks we had to wait for this stone is it quite upsetting. So this is a polite request please go and use the pump track or other areas of the park.”