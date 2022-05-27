Refugee Festival comes to Falkirk

This year’s festival runs from June 17 to June 26 and includes live music and dance, art exhibitions, film screenings, football tournaments and family-friendly picnics.

The diverse programme includes contributions from artists and performers who came to Falkirk seeking refugee protection and the communities that have welcomed them.

In a year that’s seen millions of people around the world forced from their homes by conflict and persecution, Refugee Festival Scotland aims to bring people from different backgrounds together to celebrate the many ways refugees contribute to life in Scotland.

This year’s theme is storytelling in all its forms – from music, dance, theatre and film to visual art, cookery and conversation.

Scottish Refugee Council chief executive Sabir Zazai said: “Refugee Festival Scotland is an opportunity to celebrate the positive difference that refugees make to our

communities and the warm welcome that Scotland has always offered to people seeking sanctuary. Now, more than ever, it’s important for us to celebrate diversity and

share the stories of people who have made Scotland their home.

“This has been a year of terrible stories. War in Ukraine, unrest in Afghanistan, families stranded and separated by bureaucracy, Rwandan detention centres and people left with no option but to risk their lives on dangerous journeys in a desperate bid to reach a place of safety. But there are other, happier stories, and these are the ones that Refugee Festival Scotland aims to tell.

"Stories of friendship, resilience, hope and new beginnings. So please join us for this exciting programme of events, make new friends, have fun, and show the world that Scotland welcomes refugees.”

Some of the highlights for Falkirk include a family fun event with the Rainbow Muslim Women Group in the Westfield Community Centre on Friday, June 17 and a family picnic at the Westfield Community Centre on Saturday, June 18.

The Global Language Café is also inviting people to rediscover the Antonine Wall in Callendar Park, with this rediscovery and walk to the historic site serving as a metaphor for the migration process.