Grangemouth park group ask youngsters to solve riddle of missing fountain statue

Zetland Park Regeneration Project is asking pupils to get creative and tell the story of just what happened to the original statue on top of the park’s historic fountain.

By James Trimble
Friday, 27th May 2022, 8:54 am


A project spokesperson said: “In the #yearofstories2022 we are excited to launch our Fountain Tales creative writing resource and competition aimed at primary five, sic and seven students.

“The resource comprises 12 short videos filmed in Zetland Park and a beautifully designed teacher’s pack with worksheets, tasks and more. The material is based around the mystery of the missing statue from the top of the Zetland Park fountain.

Grangemouth park group's 'no grinding' plea to skateboarders

Youngsters are being asked to come up with their own stories on just what happened to the statue on top of Zetland Park's fountain

"Topics include genre, setting and atmosphere, characterisation, narrative voice, and different forms of writing.”

Back in May last year the historic fountain was carefully removed piece by piece by expert hands so it could be restored to its former glory – including the addition of a copy of the missing statue – as part of the park’s multi-million pound makeover.

Visit the website for more details.

