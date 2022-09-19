Grangemouth memorial service to remember Cromwell Lock tragedy

It is 47 years since part-time squaddies of 300 Troop, 131 Independent Parachute Squadron, Royal Engineers left behind their loved ones for a weekend exercise.

In the early hours of September 28, 1975, during an 80-mile night navigation exercise on the River Trent and in extreme weather conditions, their boat tragically capsized after a power failure caused the navigation lights on the weir to go out.

Ten of the young men died at Cromwell Lock with only Sapper Pat Harkin surviving.

The service will take place at the memorial in Zetland Park on Sunday

Those who lost their lives were Raymond Buchanan, Norman Bennett, Terry Smith (all aged 20), James Black, Alexander O’Brien (both 18), Ronald Temprell (26), Joseph Walker (21), brothers Stuart and Peter Evenden (22 and 19) and the youngest victim Ian Mercer (17).

A monument to the young men was subsequently placed in Grangemouth’s historic Zetland Park and a service to remember them will take place there at 10.30am Sunday and will include an Ode of Remembrance.

Refreshments will be served at the Royal British Legion, in Dundas Street, Grangemouth at the conclusion of the service at around 11.30am.

Back in 1975 people across the district turned out to pay their respects when the funerals took place.

As well as the Zetland Park monument, there is a memorial garden at Cromwell Lock with a block of Scottish granite bearing the names of the men who died.