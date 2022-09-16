Mental health charity launches new premises in Falkirk Howgate Centre
A charity which helps people improve their mental health and well being is officially opening their new space in Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre.
By James Trimble
Friday, 16th September 2022, 8:35 am
Central Wellbeing, which runs peer support groups and community events to help it achieve its aims, will launching its new premises – located next to the Post Office – in the centre from noon on Friday, September 23.
A spokesperson said: “We will have a little event to show people our lovely new space and chat to them about what Central Wellbeing is all about.”