Mental health charity launches new premises in Falkirk Howgate Centre

A charity which helps people improve their mental health and well being is officially opening their new space in Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre.

By James Trimble
Friday, 16th September 2022, 8:35 am
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 8:35 am

Central Wellbeing, which runs peer support groups and community events to help it achieve its aims, will launching its new premises – located next to the Post Office – in the centre from noon on Friday, September 23.

A spokesperson said: “We will have a little event to show people our lovely new space and chat to them about what Central Wellbeing is all about.”

The launch of Central Wellbeing's new space in the Howgate Centre will take place next week
