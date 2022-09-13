Grangemouth McDonalds restaurant forced to close its doors

The popular drive through restaurant, at Earls Gate Roundabout, will be closed for the next six weeks until Wedesday, October 26 to allow refurbishment work to be carried out at the premises.

Back in July the busy branch was given the green light by Falkirk Council to add a further 49 square metres to the restaurant.

The forthcoming works will also see the entrance being relocated, the creation of replacement drive thru booths, an extension to the manager’s office and new glazing being installed.

McDonalds at Earl's Gate Roundabout in Grangemouth is now closed for refurbishment

It was stated the restaurant will also install a new sliding entrance door and introduce a new access door, while the back of house area will be extended by 22.2 square metres and clad to match existing finishes.

Minor alterations being undertaken include kerb lines being added, with the patio area extended.