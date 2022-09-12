Union confirm Camelon coach builder workers will strike

The union stated its members will be out on strike from the Camelon and Larbert premises from Tuesday, September 13 until 11.59pm on Friday, September 16.

Unite, which represents around 400 coach builders and spray painters at ADL, confirmed there will be a second round of strike action starting on October 3 and continuing each day up to 11.59pm on October 14.

The members employed by ADL voted to take strike action last month after the workforce rejected an initial four per cent pay offer. The company subsequently

Unite confirmed ADL workers would be going out on strike from Tuesday to Friday this week

proposed a four per cent offer from April to October, which would then increase to 6.6 per cent from October.

The latest offer has been rejected by Unite on the grounds it represents a significant real terms pay cut.

Pat Egan, Unite industrial officer said: “Unite has engaged ADL in direct talks for months now to find a resolution to this pay dispute. However, despite having a very healthy order book, the company refuse to make our members an offer which their world class work deserves.

"Our members have been forced by the company to take this strike action and they will continue to take action until the company sees sense.”