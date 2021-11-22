Grangemouth judo club opens its doors to adult students

Deanburn Judo Club, based on the first floor of the Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth, now runs two classes for youngsters and teenagers on Monday evenings, but from Friday, November 26, it will be opening its doors to adult students – no experience necessary – between 7pm and 8pm.

The club is run by Commonwealth Games and GB judo star Jayne Clason, who recently returned to competitive action, capturing a silver medal last weekend at the British Judo Council open championships in Kettering.

Judo coach Jayne Clason will welcome adult students to Deanburn Judo Club for the first time

Like all local sports clubs, Deanburn was out of action for much of 2020 and the start of 2021, but has since welcomed old and new members to enjoy the two Monday night classes and now it is offering drop-in classes for adults on Fridays.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.