Grangemouth judo club opens its doors to adult students

A long-established judo club has been popular with youngsters for years but now it is about to hold classes for adults for the first time.

By James Trimble
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 10:48 am
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 10:49 am

Deanburn Judo Club, based on the first floor of the Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth, now runs two classes for youngsters and teenagers on Monday evenings, but from Friday, November 26, it will be opening its doors to adult students – no experience necessary – between 7pm and 8pm.

The club is run by Commonwealth Games and GB judo star Jayne Clason, who recently returned to competitive action, capturing a silver medal last weekend at the British Judo Council open championships in Kettering.

Read More

Read More
New trailer will allow Grangemouth community to pull together
Judo coach Jayne Clason will welcome adult students to Deanburn Judo Club for the first time

Like all local sports clubs, Deanburn was out of action for much of 2020 and the start of 2021, but has since welcomed old and new members to enjoy the two Monday night classes and now it is offering drop-in classes for adults on Fridays.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

GrangemouthKetteringCoronavirusFacebook