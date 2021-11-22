Grangemouth judo club opens its doors to adult students
A long-established judo club has been popular with youngsters for years but now it is about to hold classes for adults for the first time.
Deanburn Judo Club, based on the first floor of the Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth, now runs two classes for youngsters and teenagers on Monday evenings, but from Friday, November 26, it will be opening its doors to adult students – no experience necessary – between 7pm and 8pm.
The club is run by Commonwealth Games and GB judo star Jayne Clason, who recently returned to competitive action, capturing a silver medal last weekend at the British Judo Council open championships in Kettering.
Like all local sports clubs, Deanburn was out of action for much of 2020 and the start of 2021, but has since welcomed old and new members to enjoy the two Monday night classes and now it is offering drop-in classes for adults on Fridays.
Visit the Facebook page for more information.