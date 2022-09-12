News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth judo club 'Kiltwalking' for national championships

Members of a local judo club are stepping out onto the streets of Edinburgh for the Kiltwalk on Sunday in an effort to raise enough cash to fund their trip down south for the British Judo Council Championships.

By James Trimble
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:13 am
Deanburn Judo Club, which holds classes for youngsters on Monday nights and adults on Friday nights in the Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road, Grangemouth, has 20 members competing in this year’s championships, which takes place down in Kettering on November 20.

The club is looking to meet the significant cost of hiring a bus to take the judo players down south through a series of fundraising events – including Sunday’s Kiltwalk, which will see 15 members from the club take part.

The event has three distances which people can choose to take on – the 24-mile Mighty Stride, the 13-mile Big Stroll or the four-mile Wee Wander.

Members of Deanburn Judo Club will be taking part in the Kiltwalk in Edinburgh this weekend

Coach Jayne Clason said: “Most of us will be doing the 13-mile route on the day but we have one person who is doing the 24-mile course and another who is doing the four-mile route.

"We’re doing this to raise funds so we can make the British Judo Council Championships accessible for everyone at the club. The bus hire is quite expensive.”

Commonwealth Games and GB judo star Jayne said the Kettering championships are going to be a real “family affair”, with a lot of the Deanburn competitors being siblings, cousins and even a mother and son.

Jayne, who is also competing, captured a silver medal at last year’s event in Kettering, while Deanburn member Ruiraidh Porteous won a bronze.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

