Grangemouth judo club Kiltwalk their way to £1000 and counting

Deanburn Judo Club, which holds classes for youngsters on Monday nights and adults on Friday nights in the Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road, Grangemouth, has 20 members competing in this year’s championships, which takes place down in Kettering on November 20.

The club is looking to meet the significant cost of hiring a bus to take the judo players down south through a series of fundraising events – including Sunday’s Kiltwalk, which saw 15 members from the club taking part to raise over £1000.

Coach Jayne Clason, who took her wee dog Flame along for the walk, said: “It was a great effort by the Deanburn troops.”

The Deanburn Judo Club walkers prepare to take on the Kiltwalk challenge

The majority of members completed the 13-mile route on the day but one did the 24-mile course and another took on the four-mile route.

Jayne said: “The funds raised will hopefully make the British Judo Council Championships accessible for everyone at the club. The bus hire is quite expensive.”

Commonwealth Games and GB judo star Jayne said the Kettering championships are going to be a real “family affair”, with a lot of the Deanburn competitors being siblings, cousins and even a mother and son.

Jayne, who is also competing, captured a silver medal at last year’s event in Kettering, while Deanburn member Ruiraidh Porteous won a bronze.