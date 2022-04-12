New food delivery app for Falkirk is on its way

Falkirk Eats, the brainchild of Kevin Halcrow, is a delivery service which will put customers a few clicks away from enjoying a meal from some of their favourite takeaways.

Kevin said: “We are going to launch on Wednesday, May 11 and we now have over 25 businesses signed up to be part of Falkirk Eats. It’s a locally owned and locally run online and in app food ordering service.

"The aim of Falkirk Eats will be to support and promote local food businesses, like takeaways and cafes, by giving them a better option than the big multinational food ordering businesses.

The Falkirk Eats app will soon be available for people to use on their mobile devices

"We will do this by undercutting the commission charged by these platforms and then also constantly promote all businesses on the app through our Falkirk Eats social media platforms and local advertising.”

Kevin said Falkirk Eats other mission will be giving something back to the local community.

“We want to build a relationship with Falkirk Foodbank and give regular donations to them as well as other local charities and good causes,” he said.

Businesses already signed up to Falkirk Eats include Larbert’s Gulnar Express and Twice the Spice, Stenhousemuir’s Day Today, Carronshore’s Falcone’s fish and chip shop and Original Chillies, Falkirk’s Sardar’s Cellar, Foodfix Falkirk, Sal’s Famous Falkirk, Fresco’s Takeaway, the Soo Hoose, the Snack Shack and Kelpies Cafe and Shieldhill’s C-Side Chippy.