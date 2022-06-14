Pictures: Grangemouth War Memorial re-dedication ceremony

A Zetland Park Regeneration Project spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended the re-dedication of the Grangemouth War Memorial – especially the Royal British Legion Grangemouth and the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders for organising the parade and David White for conducting the ceremony, Provost of Falkirk Robert Bissett for his address, Carrongrange High School for their amazing song and artwork and Jim Pringle for his research and piece on the war memorial and those commemorated on it.