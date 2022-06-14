Pictures: Grangemouth War Memorial re-dedication ceremony

The ceremony at the recently refurbished memorial followed a parade to the park.
A Zetland Park Regeneration Project spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended the re-dedication of the Grangemouth War Memorial – especially the Royal British Legion Grangemouth and the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders for organising the parade and David White for conducting the ceremony, Provost of Falkirk Robert Bissett for his address, Carrongrange High School for their amazing song and artwork and Jim Pringle for his research and piece on the war memorial and those commemorated on it.
“We would also like to thank The Flower Girls who made our project wreath, this was based on the design of the wreath that was laid at the dedication of the memorial in 1923.”