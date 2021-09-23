Grangemouth Duck Race quack in action this weekend

The last duck race took place in the burn back in 2019 when the fun day – which featured 600 of the little sponsored plastic quackers – helped raise cash for the regeneration of Zetland Park, specifically the rose garden.

Now Zetland Park Regeneration Project has announced the duck race will return on Saturday at 11am at the Grange Burn, which borders Zetland Park.

The 2019 Grangemouth Duck race was a quacking day out

The annual event – like the town’s Children’s Day has become a much loved tradition only a pandemic could put a damper on.

However, now restrictions have relaxed the ducks will once again drift free to coin in cash for good causes.

Visit the Zetland Park Regeneration Project Facebook page for more information on the fun event.

