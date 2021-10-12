Grangemouth DJ's charity track for transgender friend makes it into UK charts

Chris Boom release a remastered version of Lauren Daigle hit You Say – titled I Believe – to support Blair Williamson, a transgender man from Bo’ness who is calling for such procedures to be performed in Scotland.

Currently, transgender males and females are unable to have a gender reassignment carried out on the NHS in Scotland and are instead assessed by a Glasgow clinic before being referred to a surgeon in London.

Having been on a two-year waiting list for surgery in England, Blair is aiming to raise £60,000 via a GoFundMe page so he can undergo the full reassignment in Thailand, as there are currently no surgeons able to perform the surgery in Scotland.

DJ Chris Boom, from Grangemouth, with transgender friend Blair Williamson. Contributed.

Chris, 27, and Blair, 25, are co-workers at Bainsford eatery Meat in the Middle and the former, who has been producing and DJing for nine years, felt compelled to do something to help his friend.

I Believe was only released last month, however, the song has already made it up to 24th in the UK Top 40 and as high as sixth in the iTunes chart for dance tracks.

The track has also been played on Radio 1 and Capital FM.

Grangemouth DJ Chris Boom is hoping to climb the charts to raise money for friend Blair Williamson's fight for access to gender reassignment surgery. Contributed.

So far, the song has helped Blair’s GoFundMe page to break through the £5000 mark.

Chris said: “Blair was on a waiting list in the UK and the only doctor who does it here has resigned.

“He started a GoFundMe page and he’s booked for Thailand. All the proceedings are going straight to him.

“I only put it on my own record label on Thursday. I’m still in shock.

“I’ve gone from 183 in the dance charts, into the top 100 and down to 24. I’m trying to get to number one but I’d be happy to be in the top 20!

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who’s bought, played, downloaded or streamed it and donated.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.