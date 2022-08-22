Grangemouth dancers strut out in Strictly event for family charity
A team of talented young performers from a local dance class are taking part in a Strictly Come Dancing-inspired event to raise cash for charity.
The five youngsters – Aiva Connor, Charlie Franklin, Olivia McCuish, Paige Mcginlay and James Marshall – usually take to the stage with their fellow students from Grangemouth’s DNC dance class for their summer and winter shows, but they are now in training to take part in Strictly Kids Glasgow on Sunday, October 2.
DNC teacher Nicola Curwood said: “Strictly Kids is a dance competition just like the Strictly Come Dancing television show. The dancers are partnered up and have coaches to take them through their chosen dance style, whether it be jive, salsa or waltz.
“It's a black tie event, so it’s all glitz and glam and the kids get all their costumes, hair and makeup provided. There is such a great atmosphere on the night and it’s a huge buzz for the kids – who all want to win the glitterball trophy.”
The event, which takes place in the Doubletree By Hilton venue in Glasgow, aims to raise money for the Hillhead charity, which supports families and children, offering food packages, baby packages, as well as personal and learning support.
“Each dancer is asked to raise £250 for the charity and our team are arranging a fundraiser to help them hit their target,” said Nicola.
The DNC youngsters started their training for the event earlier this month.
Visit the Facebook page for more information.