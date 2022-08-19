Folk Festival set to return to Linlithgow

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sorries will perform at this year's Linlithgow Folk Festival.

First held in 1999, the annual celebration of traditional music, dance and song is now firmly established on the traditional music scene.

Pre-pandemic, the festival had built a reputation for attracting some of the biggest names on the traditional music scene and had also become well-known as a place where emerging talent was given the opportunity to perform.

The festival was cancelled in 2020, although online events took place.

The Tonkerers will also perform at the festival.

Linlithgow Folk Festival director Murdoch Kennedy added: “Last year, a highly successful mini festival took place in the wonderful setting of the Burgh Halls garden. This year’s event will build on that success and re-introduce concerts and sessions.

“Most of the sessions will take place inside the Black Bitch Tavern and, weather permitting, outside in the beer garden. The pub has always been the spiritual home of the festival and we are delighted that, once again, Linlithgow’s most famous watering hole will be centre stage this year.”

The festival gets underway on Thursday, September 15 with a ‘Stramash’ at the Black Bitch Tavern, and sessions will take place there throughout the weekend.

Concert events will be back this year, at Linlithgow Rose Social Club, including by The Sorries on Friday, September 16, and Falkirk group The Tonkerers on the Saturday, September 17.

Speaking about The Tonkerers, Murdoch added: “They are an experienced six-piece band, playing a wide range of music, including their own energetic arrangements of folk and country songs.

"They deliver music and fun to audiences of all ages and are very popular throughout central Scotland.”

This year will also see the re-establishment of the Nora Devine Stage, which allows performers to appear at the very heart of the festival. Traditionally held at the Cross on the Saturday and Sunday, the stage will take place in the Burgh Halls Garden in 2022, with organisers promising a wide array of music from performers of all ages.

Other events in the programme include a Ceilidh in the Burgh Halls and a ‘Singaround’ in the Masonic Hall.