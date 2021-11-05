Grangemouth dancers getting warmed up for Christmas show

The DNC dancers will be performing at Bowhouse Community Centre on Saturday, December 11.

DNC’s Nicola Curwood said: “We're having a Christmas show this year because we couldn't have our normal summer show due to lockdown restrictions. This is will be our first show since summer 2019.

The DNC Dance School youngsters last performed live back in 2019

“Due to the restrictions with COVID-19, we had to adapt our classes and engage with the team in different ways. We held online virtual classes, dance challenge videos, we even had some dancers join the dance school during lockdown, so their first classes were all online.

“This will be a 1st DNC show experience for some of of our dancers and I'm very excited to round off the year with a big Christmas bang and show off our amazing DNC team.”

Dancers hit the stage at 3.30pm.

