Grangemouth dad's bravery inspires daughter (9) to get her locks chopped

Eva Morrison (9), who now lives in Dunfermline, came to visit her dad Darryll Morrison (45) in Grangemouth earlier this month with her plan to get her hair cut and donate the proceeds – the hair and the cash raised – to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides real hair wigs, to children have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Darryll was diagnosed with tonsil cancer last year and it had spread to his lymph nodes in his neck. He has now undergone treatment, including radiotherapy and chemotherapy and is hopeful after the doctors told him the lump in his lymph nodes had gone.

He was proud of Eva when he learned she was donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Eva Morrison (9) gets her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust after being inspired by her dad's cancer diagnosis

"There were questions about whether I would lose my hair with the treatments,” said Darryll. “I think that was the motivation behind her doing this - she just decided on her own to do it, she’s a really sympathetic wee girl.”

Dad and daughter visited Elza’s hairdressers in Newlands Road, Grangemouth to get her locks chopped off by stylist Vikki Hunter.

Eva had already raised an impressive £290 on her own and further donations of £100 each came from Beancross and Newlands Community Hall chairman Scott Linton and Bowhouse Newsagents owner Barry Mitchell.

The haircut was free of charge, but dad Darryll chipped in some cash and that too was added to the total, which is now well over £500.

