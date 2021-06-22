Watch: Camelon camping fanatic's delight as she wins camper van

Katy McIntyre (31), who moved up to Camelon from Yorkshire last year, works with a planning consultancy in Edinburgh, and uses her spare time to go on camping adventures.

She was actually in a tent on the Isle of Skye when she received the good news about her win.

"I saw it on Instagram and just entered it – I’ve always wanted a camper van, but I knew I would never be able to afford one. It’s a really good van, I had it up in the Cairngorms recently.”

Katy McIntyre picks up the keys to her new camper van

The van came courtesy of Bristol firm Vanny Campers and Katy was picked from thousands of entries to win the vehicle – which is known as Ivy.

Ryan Brewer, Vanny Campers director, said: “My partner and I run a small camper van competition business online – our ethos is to give others the chance to win an amazing camper van for a tiny fraction of the cost.

"During the last live draw, our winner was Katy – she bought twenty two tickets and out of 6699 entries, her number 6253 was picked as the winner of the van. We were absolutely delighted for her.