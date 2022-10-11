Grangemouth church offers 'warm space' as winter approaches and energy bills rise

Abbotsgrange Parish Church, in Abbots Road is opening its doors from 1pm to 5pm every Friday to allow people to come in out of the cold.

In a Facebook post the church stated: “Worried about putting your heating on this winter? Or do you just want a blether? From October 14 the church will be open to provide a welcoming warm space to sit and enjoy a hot drink and a biscuit.”

People can come along and enjoy a 'warm space' at Abbotsgrange Parish Church

The post comes as reports continue to appear regarding the high cost of heating homes this winter – with a typical household gas and electricity bill expected to rise to more than £3500 this month.