Grangemouth church offers 'warm space' as winter approaches and energy bills rise
A church in Grangemouth is inviting people to come along to a weekly initiative aimed at combating the cold winter days and extortionately high energy bills.
Abbotsgrange Parish Church, in Abbots Road is opening its doors from 1pm to 5pm every Friday to allow people to come in out of the cold.
In a Facebook post the church stated: “Worried about putting your heating on this winter? Or do you just want a blether? From October 14 the church will be open to provide a welcoming warm space to sit and enjoy a hot drink and a biscuit.”
The post comes as reports continue to appear regarding the high cost of heating homes this winter – with a typical household gas and electricity bill expected to rise to more than £3500 this month.
Campaigners have warned of the risk to lives this winter due to these soaring energy costs and people subsequently having to think twice about turning on their heating.