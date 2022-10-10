In Pictures: Grangemouth event proves libraries really are for everyone
Grangemouth Library literally opened its doors for everyone recently for the Libraries are for Everyone event and The Falkirk Herald was there capture it in photographs.
By James Trimble
Monday, 10th October 2022, 3:27 pm
It was a day of free activities for adults and kids which aimed to show people what they have been missing by not visiting their local library.
There were a wide range of activities and workshops to enjoy at the Bo’ness Road library throughout the day.
