News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Grangemouth Library: Libraries are for everyone event

In Pictures: Grangemouth event proves libraries really are for everyone

Grangemouth Library literally opened its doors for everyone recently for the Libraries are for Everyone event and The Falkirk Herald was there capture it in photographs.

By James Trimble
Monday, 10th October 2022, 3:27 pm

It was a day of free activities for adults and kids which aimed to show people what they have been missing by not visiting their local library.

There were a wide range of activities and workshops to enjoy at the Bo’ness Road library throughout the day.

1. Grangemouth Library: Libraries are for everyone event

Grangemouth Library: Libraries are for everyone event

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Photo Sales

2. Grangemouth Library: Libraries are for everyone event

Grangemouth Library: Libraries are for everyone event

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Photo Sales

3. Grangemouth Library: Libraries are for everyone event

Grangemouth Library: Libraries are for everyone event

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Photo Sales

4. Grangemouth Library: Libraries are for everyone event

Grangemouth Library: Libraries are for everyone event

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Photo Sales
GrangemouthLibraries
Next Page
Page 1 of 3