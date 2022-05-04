Fundraising effort to provide legal aid for asylum seekers in Falkirk

Central Scotland Regional Equality Council (CSREC) and Friends of Scottish Settlers (FOSS), which befriends asylum seekers arriving in Faklirk, have engaged the services of a lawyer and set up a Go Fund Me page which has so far raised over £700.

A spokesperson for the two organisations said: “The alarming recent announcement by the Home Office, of people being deported to Rwanda has caused a great deal

of panic and distress among the group. We are profoundly concerned about this announcement and its resulting impact on asylum seekers.

Friends of Scottish Settlers (FOSS) has teamed up with Central Scotland Regional Equality Council to help asylum seekers with legal matters

“FOSS provides a befriending service to Falkirk's newcomers, including asylum seekers and refugees. Our volunteers are witnessing at first hand, the emotional turmoil

affecting people who may be impacted by these plans.

"CSREC, as a human rights charity, has been giving advice and reassurance to the asylum seekers, but given the nature of such a complex and developing situation we believe more professional legal advice is required.

"CSREC has secured the services of a reputable immigration solicitor who will travel to Falkirk to deliver a 3-hour information session and question and answer session.

“This is an emergency fundraiser by CSREC and FOSS to cover the legal fees for this session. If you too are concerned about this situation and feel moved, we ask you to please give what you can afford and share this fundraiser as widely as you can.”