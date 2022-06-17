Grangemouth bridge gets new name in time for Children's Day

Grangemouth Community Council was given the go ahead to rename the bridge at Kingseat Avenue, leading to Abbots Road, The Children’s Day Bridge as a nod to the procession which passes over it every year.

A plaque, which features a rainbow design and notes the 1906 establishment of the historic event, was unveiled on the bridge earlier this week by Grangemouth Children's Day Committee chairman Steven Mathew, as local community councillors looked on.

The Kingseat Avenue bridge over the Grange Burn is now officially known as The Children's Day Bridge

Mr Mathews said: “It’s brilliant the community council thought of naming the bridge as a way to bring the Children’s Day to life every day, at the traditional meeting point of the four schools on Children's Day.”