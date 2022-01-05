Grahamston United Church celebrates 50th anniversary with special service

When Grahamston United was formed, it was considered an “unusual experiment” as it saw four congregations representing three denominations merging - two from the Church of Scotland, one Congregational and one Methodist.

They were Grahamston Parish Church, Grahams Road Church, Trinity Congregatonal Church and the Methodist Church from James Street.

The ecumenical experiment was due to last for two years to see how the 1700-strong congregation viewed the “marriage” but 50 years later it is still going strong.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the stained glass windows in Grahamston United Church which was installed to mark the 125th anniversary of the Guild

The churches had all been working closely together for over four years in the run up to the merger and when the plans for a united congregation was put to members in the summer of 1971 a resounding 85 per cent voted in favour.

At the time the Rev. William Downie of Trinity Congregational Church said: "During the past four years it has proven that there are no doctrinal differences between us. Our hope for the future is that Grahamston United Church will be an example to the rest of Scotland and indeed to Britain.”

However, all those who were around 50 years ago can testify that things did not always run smoothly in the early days as the four congregations met in their new home which was the former Grahamston Parish Church in Bute Street.

But within a few years the congregation had attracted many new members and the unity was truly established.

Fifty years to the day since the first worship took place, the anniversary will be marked by the congregation and invited guests with a service which begins at 11.15am.

The service will be conducted byThe Rt Hon. The Lord Wallace of Tankerness, Q.C. Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rev. Mark Slaney, Chair of Scotland District, Methodist Church and the Rev. Paul Whittle, Moderator of the United Reformed Church Scotland Synod and will include the Sacrament of Holy Communion.

Other dignitaries hoping to attend include former moderator Rev. Jimmy Simpson ,who was a minister at Grahamston Parish prior the union of the churches.

The service will be livestreamed on the Grahamston United Church YouTube channel.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.