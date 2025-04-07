Golden reward for The Falkirk Wheel's standout efforts at green tourism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors flocking to The Falkirk Wheel over the Easter holiday break can learn it has picked up another prestigious award.

It has received a gold award for Green Tourism to highlight its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship – for the fourth time.

The delighted team at Scottish Canals said the latest accolade is testament to everyone working at The Falkirk Wheel who continue to promote eco-friendly practices and are committed to protecting the natural environment around the popular visitor attraction.

After six years, a pandemic, and major repair works since the last assessment, The Falkirk Wheel underwent a reassessment in March which confirmed its green credentials – mnay of which go unnoticed by those arriving to see the world’s first rotating boat lift.

The Green Tourism team at The Falkirk Wheel. Pic: Contributed

Visitors to The Falkirk Wheel can enjoy a range of eco-friendly activities, including paddle pick-ups where local schools and youth groups join in keeping the canals clean while getting some exercise.

Collaboration with volunteer groups helps maintain cleanliness on land through litter picking and contributes to area regeneration with tree planting and rewilding. These initiatives have earned The Falkirk Wheel the status of a Keep Scotland Beautiful hub and a 100 per cent score in community engagement.

Scottish Canals said the wellbeing of both customers and staff is a priority at The Falkirk Wheel. Efforts include comfortable break rooms for staff, engaging play facilities for children, physical exercise activities proven to reduce stress, and an accessible and inclusive design ensuring facilities cater to lots of different types of needs. These practices have led to a 100 per cent score in health and wellbeing.

Their spokesperson said The Falkirk Wheel's commitment to sustainability extends beyond visible initiatives. Key measures include safe waste practices earning an 83 per cent score, and efforts to reduce carbon emissions such as replacing gas boilers with air source heat pumps, installing solar panels, and upcoming updates to boats, resulting in an 87 per cent score in carbon management. With a net zero route map in place, The Falkirk Wheel is dedicated to reducing emissions and continuing its journey towards a greener future.

Paddling litter pickers helped win the gold award for Green Tourism. Pic: Contributed

Scottish Canals sustainability and climate change manager Daniel Musenga-Grant said: “Scottish Canals is delighted to have secured the Gold Green Tourism Award for The Falkirk Wheel for the fourth time in a row. This highlights our team’s dedication to continual improvement, providing the best experience to our customers, and working towards our net zero goals. Special congratulations goes to the green champions and the activities team for all their hard work.”

Scott Maclean, managing director of Green Tourism said: "We are delighted to recognise the sustainability practices of The Falkirk Wheel with our Gold Green Tourism Award. Not only does the team have a credible and ambitious approach to achieving net zero and a comprehensive understanding of the attractions relationship with the environment, but they also have a exceptional commitment to supporting their local community and an approach to continuous improvement which is an exemplar to the industry.

"We look forward to working with The Falkirk Wheel to further advance their already impressive sustainability practices."

