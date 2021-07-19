B&M fire: Stenhousemuir store closed to complete clean-up operation
Fire appliances sped to a blaze which broke out in a village superstore.
The incident happened at B&M, in Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir just before 9am on Friday, July 16.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.53am on Friday, July 16 to reports of a fire affecting a commercial property on Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir.
"Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire. There were no reported casualties.
"Crews left after making the area safe."
The store still remains closed, with fire damaged materials and stock having being removed from the premises.
It is hoped that repairs and the clean up operation will be completed soon.
A B&M spokesperson said: “The Stenhousemuir store is currently closed following a small fire.
"We hope to be back open really soon but in the meantime your nearest store is the B&M in Meadow Street, Falkirk.”