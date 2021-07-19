The incident happened at B&M, in Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir just before 9am on Friday, July 16.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.53am on Friday, July 16 to reports of a fire affecting a commercial property on Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir.

"Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire. There were no reported casualties.

Fire damaged stock and materials were removed from the store and place at the rear of the premises

"Crews left after making the area safe."

The store still remains closed, with fire damaged materials and stock having being removed from the premises.

It is hoped that repairs and the clean up operation will be completed soon.

Some of the fire damaged stock from the blaze at B&M in Stenhousemuir

A B&M spokesperson said: “The Stenhousemuir store is currently closed following a small fire.

"We hope to be back open really soon but in the meantime your nearest store is the B&M in Meadow Street, Falkirk.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.