Girl (14) dies after getting into difficulty in Forth Valley river

Reports of 14-year-old Nieve McIsaac getting into trouble in the River Teith, in Bridge of Allan, reached emergency services just before 6pm on Tuesday, July 12.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a 14-year-old girl in difficulty in the River Teith, near to Carse of Lecropt Road, Bridge of Allan. Emergency services attended and she was taken by Air Ambulance to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Glasgow, where she died on Saturday, July 16."
Nieve’s distraught family have now released a statement through Police Scotland.
They said: “Nieve was a clever, funny, and beautiful young girl. She was a much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece, and we have been left devastated by her death.
Police officers are providing support to Nieve's family and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.