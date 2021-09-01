It was carried out by Iain Mitchell, former chairman of the trust set up to preserve the memorial.

He offered to do the work after an approach by Councillor David Balfour.

Mr Mitchell, of local family owned business, John Mitchell Grangemouth Ltd, kindly offered to pay for the clean-up of the memorial erected in 2013 in tribute to 71 pilots of 11 different nations who were killed in training at RAF Grangemouth.

A clean up for Grangemouth's Spitfire memorial

The Mark 1 Supermarine Spitfire, with the markings PQ-N, is a replica of the one flown by Polish pilot Sergeant Eugeniusz Lukomski who died aged just 23.

Mr Balfour said: “Some time ago, I spoke with former 1333 Grangemouth Air Cadet Squadron Leader, Tom McMorrow, who asked if I could look into a cleanup of our memorial.

“I spoke to Iain. He very kindly offered and agreed to pay for the cleaning of the Spitfire and memorial site.”

