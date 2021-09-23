Game of Thrones star's Will Aid reminder to Falkirk residents

Iain Glen, who played Jorah Mormont in the hit show, has supported Will Aid for many years.

He said: “Making a will is really about owning up to the inevitable. We organise ourselves in life and so we should in death by clarifying your final wishes. I found making a will a happy, comforting, and cathartic experience.

"Knowing that you will be providing for and making things that much easier for your loved ones. Making a will with Will Aid brings you peace of mind while supporting nine of the UK’s most treasured charities.”

Will Aid supporter Iain Glen

Throughout November, firms across the country – including Marshall Wilson Law Group in Falkirk – are volunteering their time to write basic wills as part of Will Aid and appointments are now available.

The annual campaign, which raised over £655,000 for charity in 2020, provides people with an opportunity to get a solicitor written will in exchange for a voluntary donation to Will Aid.

Like previous years there is expected to be a high demand, so people are encouraged to book an appointment now with a participating solicitor in their area, which they can find via the Will Aid website.

Since being launched in 1988, the campaign has so far raised more than £21 million for its nine partner charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, Sightsavers, and Trocaire.

Instead of their usual charges, Will Aid’s participating solicitors waive their fees for writing basic wills and ask clients to make a suggested voluntary donation of £100 for a single will, and £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

Peter de Vena Franks, Campaign Director for Will Aid, said: “I encourage anyone who does not yet have a will to use this opportunity to protect loved ones and causes close to them, while supporting nine of the UK’s best-loved charities.”

People can visit the website or call call 0300 0300 013 to book a November appointment.

