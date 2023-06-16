Funeral details for former police officer and Maggie's fundraiser Cameron Shanks

Cameron Shanks died on June 3, just days before his 63rd birthday. Diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer four years before, he was determined to fight it as long as possible and raise money for Maggie’s Forth Valley, the caring cancer centre which provides support for sufferers and their families.

His funeral will take place on Friday, June 30 at 12.45pm in Larbert East Church, Kirk Avenue, Stenhousemuir. Known to many as Cammy, he was a lifelong Hibs supporter and his family have requested anyone wishing to attend the funeral service to wear something green to celebrate his life – no football colours or scarves please.

Cammy, from Stenhousemuir, retired from Police Scotland in 2020 after 43 years of service, much of that as a police dog handler, but also had a spell on the staff at the Scottish Police College in Tulliallan. In September last year, he was asked to help unveil the memorial to all the force’s four-legged recruits in Glasgow’s Pollok Park.

Cameron Shanks, who died earlier this month, after raising tens of thousands of pounds for Maggie's Forth Valley. Pic: Michael Gillen

When he wasn’t making memories with wife Claire, his children Kayleigh and Kieran, step-children Rhys and Linzie and adored granddaughter Emily, Cammy was fundraising for the Maggie’s centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.