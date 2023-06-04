The family of former police dog handler Cameron Shanks from Stenhousemuir revealed that he died yesterday (Saturday), only days before his 63rd birthday.

Known to many as Cammy, he was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in April 2019 with doctors saying he may only have six months to live. However, they didn’t factor in the strength of the dad-of-two who was determined to fight the disease for as long as he could.

As well as making memories with wife Claire, his children Kayleigh and Kieran, step-children Rhys and Linzie and adored granddaughter Emily, Cammy was also determined to highlight the work of Maggie’s Forth Valley and raise as much money as possible to allow it to continue its work with cancer sufferers and their families.

Former police dog handler and inspirational fundraiser Cameron Shanks with his dog Ty

His drive was the support the charity had provided to him and his family since his diagnosis. Over the last four years, together with Claire, family and friends, Cammy raised over £60,000 for Maggie’s which provides support and advice to those suffering from cancer, as well as their relatives at the Larbert centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

A range of fundraisers enabled Cammy to raise the cash, including a disco at the Beancross Restaurant and Hotel in Grangemouth, charity cycles and runs, a Three Peaks Challenge by police officers, efforts of staff at Tesco Redding where Claire works and the formation of the Cammy Shanks Burns Club.

He retired from Police Scotland in 2020 after 43 years of service, much of that as a police dog handler, but also had a spell on the staff at the Scottish Police College in Tulliallan. In September last year, he was asked to help unveil the memorial to all the force’s four-legged recruits in Glasgow’s Pollok Park.

Despite a heavy downpour on the day, Cammy was happy to take time to pose for photographs, commenting it was “only water” and his suit would soon dry out. All indicative of his desire to provide support to others whenever he could.

Cameron Shanks with wife Claire at the Maggie's Forth Valley Centre in Larbert that both have raised tens of thousands of pounds for.

A former pupil of Bantaskin Primary and Falkirk High, he loved football from his earliest days and was a diehard supporter of Hibernian FC. In recent years, he showed his support for the sport by acting as the kitman, first at Camelon and latterly, Dunipace FC.

Announcing his death on social media, wife Claire said: “It is with the heaviest and saddest of hearts I'm writing to let you know my soulmate and courageous, loving and kind husband Cameron passed away on 3rd of June. We are all devastated to say the least. Thank you to The Beatson, FVRH, the NHS and Strathcarron who couldn't have done anymore for us all.”

Tributes included: “Cameron Shanks was one in a million. He was a tremendous fighter and an inspiration to all of us”, while another said: “One of the finest people I have ever met and proud to have known him. Courageous and inspirational to the end.”