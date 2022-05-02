Falkirk area fishery's transformation into resort begins to become reality next month

REWD Group (Real Estate Wealth Development) has purchased the Black Loch Fishery in Limerigg and has been working to transform the facility into a top visitor attraction.

An REWD spokesperson said: “Our plans for this summer are to make use of the fishery and its stunning surroundings. Starting from June 1 we plan to add a host of new activities and water sports – including paddle boarding, kayaking, pedalos, upgraded loch-side seating areas and a new snack van.”

There will also be camping – if planning approval is granted – and path and bridge access to the forest, if agreement can be reached with the Scottish Forestry.

REWD Group are looking to create a resort at the Black Loch Fishery

The spokesperson continued: “We hope to see more families in the Falkirk area get the benefit of this stunning location. We are looking to provide substantial shower/changing facilities to ensure everyone can have the best experience at Black Loch.

"We have future plans for the resort, however, we want to ensure we have the clientele first before making any of these plans. We are hoping to get the locals on board and see their thoughts on this.”

REWD Group also secured the massive property above Poundstretchers in Falkirk High Street in 2020 in order to change the upper floors into 23 flats.