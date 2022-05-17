Funding boost helps Airth Highland Games big comeback

The event, which was axed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 23.

It will be the 150th time the games have taken place in the village and organisers are looking to make it the best yet after two years of disappointment.

This year’s preparations have been given a major boost thanks to £3900 of cash from EventScotland’s National Events Programme.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airth Highland Games was cancelled in 2021 but a special ceremony to mark the event's 150th anniversary did take place

Airth Highland Games was one of the 20 community focused events to receive between £2000 and £4000 of funding, while 45 larger scale events, which help drive domestic tourism and showcase Scotland, were awarded between £5000 and £25,000.

Relaunched in January, the National Events Programme supports the development and delivery of live sporting and cultural events that take place outside of Glasgow and Edinburgh, with the Scottish Government providing additional funding for the latest round to support the ongoing recovery of the tourism and events industry.

Changes were also made to allow more events the chance to apply. The previous limit of three rounds of funding to any single event or festival was lifted, while community focused events were also invited to apply, having not previously been targeted for support through this programme.

The additional funding and the two changes to the criteria allowed for more events than ever before to be supported through the programme.

Scottish culture minister Neil Gray said: “It’s great to see many of the mainstays in the cultural calendar back with live programmes and events across Scotland during summer 2022.

“I’m also delighted the Scottish Government has been able to support this programme with just over £740,000 in funding. With this funding round we are able to support more events than ever before, from community focused events and music festivals to sporting events, boosting the number of events people have the opportunity to attend in their local area.”

Tickets for this year’s Airth Highland Games are now available.