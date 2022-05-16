Falkirk biker club hit the highway to help autistic youngsters

The Tribe Falkirk motorcycle club, affiliated with the famous Glasgow Blue Angels MC, were formed in April 2021 and decided to mark their first year in existence with a special ride to raise funds for Falkirk Austistic Bairns (FAB).

Bobby Love, Tribe Falkirk member, said: “We wanted to become better known in Falkirk and we also wanted to help a local charity. We talked about it and agreed to raise funds for Falkirk Autistic Bairns.

"We had a big run for our anniversary in April and everyone who went on it gave a donation. We also had a party at night where more donations were made.”

Tribe Falkirk hand over the £700 they raised for Falkirk Autistic Bairns

At the end of the day the club had collected £700 and did their reputation no harm.

"We showed them we weren’t the big bad bikers they maybe thought we were,” laughed Bobby.

FAB runs a weekly support group for families with autistic children.

Terri Bell, FAB chairperson, said: “Some of the children have been worried since COVID-19 and some still wear masks so we will use the money to give them bags which contain face masks and other essentials to help them feel safe.

"We also run trips for the children every year because they might not be able to go on the residential trips away with their school. These trips FAB do will see them go away with their family members.