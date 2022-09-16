Fun is the name of the game as ABBA bingo hits Falkirk

Organised by the promoters behind the UK’s biggest ABBA-themed club night the event promises a night to remember at the Kerse Lane venue complete with huge prizes to be won throughout the evening, mini-games galore, and non-stop ABBA hits.

The audience can expect to hear all of the Swedish supergroup’s classic tunes like Mamma Mia, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! and Voulez Vous - along with a sprinkling of the best 70s and 80s floor fillers, all while competing for a tonne of silly and fabulous prizes.

Dressing up for the occasion is strongly encouraged, the event organisers said. With prizes up for grabs for the best-dressed audience, the winner will take it all, so be sure to come clad in your grooviest 70s and 80s attire.

ABBA Bingo is coming to Falkirk

A Disco Wonderland spokesperson said: “We’re going to be pulling out all the stops for this Saturday’s event so expect our biggest and best bingo event ever. Bingo Wonderland is for everyone who loves disco, ABBA and big prizes so don’t miss out.

"The event is set to be a coming together of generations, from those who were there for the band’s iconic 1974 Eurovision debut to young music lovers who continue to appreciate the group’s infectious hits.

“If you’re celebrating a special occasion such as a hen party, birthday or group social, get in touch with the event organisers at [email protected] to find out about our VIP packages and group deals.”

ABBA Bingo Wonderland is for over 18s only and ID will be required on entry.