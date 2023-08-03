News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Friends of Dawson Park want to improve the Bainsford greenspace

A group of residents have come together to look after the interests of a community park.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:05 BST

The Friends of Dawson Park was formed earlier this year with an initial aim of regenerating the play park.

Chairman Kevin McLean said the group had been working closely with Falkirk Council to take this forward and welcomed the consultation currently underway to discover what people want from the park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The survey is asking people for their views on a range of benefits the park could have installed, including play equipment, sensory equipment and a trim trail.

Some of those involved in the newly-formed Friends of Dawson Park group - left to right, James Kerr; Charley Morrison; Kevin McLean, chairman; Lindsey Spark, secretary and Robert Bissett. Pic: Michael GillenSome of those involved in the newly-formed Friends of Dawson Park group - left to right, James Kerr; Charley Morrison; Kevin McLean, chairman; Lindsey Spark, secretary and Robert Bissett. Pic: Michael Gillen
Some of those involved in the newly-formed Friends of Dawson Park group - left to right, James Kerr; Charley Morrison; Kevin McLean, chairman; Lindsey Spark, secretary and Robert Bissett. Pic: Michael Gillen
Most Popular

Kevin said: “This is exactly what we wanted: we want community engagement making decisions and we are all in favour of empowering our local community.

"We are also working closely with Grahamston FC and Bainsford War Memorial Association as users of the park.

"We hope to regenerate the wider park in time giving the locals a place to be proud of and to be able to walk through.”

Related topics:Falkirk Council