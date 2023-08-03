Friends of Dawson Park want to improve the Bainsford greenspace
The Friends of Dawson Park was formed earlier this year with an initial aim of regenerating the play park.
Chairman Kevin McLean said the group had been working closely with Falkirk Council to take this forward and welcomed the consultation currently underway to discover what people want from the park.
The survey is asking people for their views on a range of benefits the park could have installed, including play equipment, sensory equipment and a trim trail.
Kevin said: “This is exactly what we wanted: we want community engagement making decisions and we are all in favour of empowering our local community.
"We are also working closely with Grahamston FC and Bainsford War Memorial Association as users of the park.
"We hope to regenerate the wider park in time giving the locals a place to be proud of and to be able to walk through.”