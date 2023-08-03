The Friends of Dawson Park was formed earlier this year with an initial aim of regenerating the play park.

Chairman Kevin McLean said the group had been working closely with Falkirk Council to take this forward and welcomed the consultation currently underway to discover what people want from the park.

The survey is asking people for their views on a range of benefits the park could have installed, including play equipment, sensory equipment and a trim trail.

Some of those involved in the newly-formed Friends of Dawson Park group - left to right, James Kerr; Charley Morrison; Kevin McLean, chairman; Lindsey Spark, secretary and Robert Bissett. Pic: Michael Gillen

Kevin said: “This is exactly what we wanted: we want community engagement making decisions and we are all in favour of empowering our local community.

"We are also working closely with Grahamston FC and Bainsford War Memorial Association as users of the park.