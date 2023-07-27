Falkirk Council: Views sought to help improve play areas in Westquarter and Bainsford
Falkirk Council is seeking the views of local residents and park users on improvements to two district play parks.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th Jul 2023, 07:15 BST- 1 min read
The local authority intends to invest in the play areas at Langton Road in Westquarter and Dawson Park in Bainsford.
They have opened an online survey for each of the parks, looking for the public to share their views on how the sites can be improved. The council will then use these views to help shape the brief given to independent play park design companies, ultimately making the play areas a better and more exciting place for play.
The deadline for people to share their views is August 25. The surveys can be found on the Falkirk Council website.