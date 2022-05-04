Free weekly tours at Kinneil House return

Their programme of outdoor tours began in March, but until now has been fortnightly.

Ian Shearer, chairman of the Friends, is looking forward to welcoming visitors on the first May tour at 2pm this Saturday, May 7.

He said: "Kinneil Estate looks glorious during this warmer weather of late Spring. It has so much to offer in its 200 acres of parkland, with over 2,000 years of history. We think that those arriving to discover this unique place, and wealth of history, should be made welcome with regular guided tours.

Kinneil House welcomed the return of visitors at the recent sunny open day.

"In Scotland's Year of Stories, come along to hear some of Kinneil's many stories.

"2022-23 is also the Centenary of the process of Kinneil Estate and House first becoming a much-loved park and public heritage asset."

There is no need to book for the weekly Saturday tours, just turn up at 2pm – meet outside Kinneil Museum (itself open free, daily except Tuesdays, 12.30-4pm).

Tours last around an hour - all ages are welcome. They will feature the history and heritage of Kinneil House and Estate, and in some weeks may also feature a special theme. For full details visit the Friends of Kinneil website (https://kinneil.org/) and check their social media pages for updates.

Visitors and locals recently celebrated the re-opening by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) of Kinneil House itself for its first open day since 2019, on Sunday, April 24.

Tours of its interiors were fully booked, but the next scheduled open date is not until June.

Among other things, Kinneil House contains what are considered to be Scotland’s finest domestic wall paintings of the mid-16th Century. Details and booking information can be found on the HES web page for Kinneil House.

Kinneil Estate boasts acres of woodland and natural habitat. The Roman Antonine Wall – which runs through Kinneil Estate – was named as a British World Heritage Site in 2008.