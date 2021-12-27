Free lunches for Bo'ness children who need them

The Winter Lunch Grab Bag endeavour runs all week from noon to 1pm at the Crash Den of Bo’ness Rugby Club, near Bo’ness Recreation Centre, Gauze Road, Boness.

A club spokesperson said: “Any children in the local area can pick up a Lunch Grab Bag over the holidays.”

The Winter Lunch Grab Bags will be available at Bo'ness Rugby Club pitch at Bo'ness Recreation Centre

Each bag contains a sandwich, Pot Noodle, cereal bar, fruit, sweets, crisps and a drink.

