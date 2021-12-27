Free lunches for Bo'ness children who need them

A festive initiative is now up and running to provide youngsters with free lunches over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

By James Trimble
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:03 pm
Updated Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:04 pm

The Winter Lunch Grab Bag endeavour runs all week from noon to 1pm at the Crash Den of Bo’ness Rugby Club, near Bo’ness Recreation Centre, Gauze Road, Boness.

A club spokesperson said: “Any children in the local area can pick up a Lunch Grab Bag over the holidays.”

The Winter Lunch Grab Bags will be available at Bo'ness Rugby Club pitch at Bo'ness Recreation Centre

Each bag contains a sandwich, Pot Noodle, cereal bar, fruit, sweets, crisps and a drink.

