Free lunches for Bo'ness children who need them
A festive initiative is now up and running to provide youngsters with free lunches over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:03 pm
Updated
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:04 pm
The Winter Lunch Grab Bag endeavour runs all week from noon to 1pm at the Crash Den of Bo’ness Rugby Club, near Bo’ness Recreation Centre, Gauze Road, Boness.
A club spokesperson said: “Any children in the local area can pick up a Lunch Grab Bag over the holidays.”
Each bag contains a sandwich, Pot Noodle, cereal bar, fruit, sweets, crisps and a drink.