Young people across Scotland’s central belt are being given the opportunity to learn to fish for free this summer thanks to a pilot project between Scottish Canals and the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling (SFCA) taking place across the lowland canals. It has been made possible through funding from EB Scotland Limited (The Scottish Landfill Communities Fund).

The sessions are ideal for those who have never tried fishing before and will offer a quiet, safe, canal-side environment for those taking part with experienced coaches.

One takes place next Thursday, July 27 between 10am and 1.40pm at The Falkirk Wheel, with others at spots along the Forth & Clyde Canal.

A free session on course fishing takes place for under 18s at The Falkirk Wheel next week. Pic: Stock adobe

Lee Oliver, Scottish Canals head of sustainability, said: “This is an exciting project which will give young people the opportunity to try fishing in a safe environment with coaches on hand to guide them.

“In undertaking these focussed teaching sessions, we hope to engage canal users on the importance of the biodiversity of our waterways, in this case especially as a valuable habitat for cyprinid (coarse) fish. The sessions will also seek to inform participants on waterway safety and the importance of positive social behaviour, awareness and responsibility when engaging with the waterways and the wider public.”

Gus Brindle, chairman SFCA/director Angling Scotland Ltd said: “The physical and mental health benefits of fishing are widely acknowledged. It is something the whole family can enjoy, and you’ll always remember the first time you caught a fish.

“Through the school summer holidays, we will be hosting a series of 40 minute `Let’s Fish’ introductory taster events. These will be open to anyone and will be suitable for adults and children aged six or over.”