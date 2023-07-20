The world’s only rotating boat lift has just picked up a 2023 Travellers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor.

Scottish Canals, who operate the Wheel, gave a shout out to the achievement on social media, saying: “Huge congratulations to our team at The Falkirk Wheel, @Tripadvisor. 2023 Travellers’ Choice Award winners! Thanks also of course, to our wonderful customers and canal users.”

News of the award came as the waterways authority revealed that all the water play parks at The Falkirk Wheel had re-opened.

The Falkirk Wheel recently was named a top travellers' choice. Pic: Scott Louden

It follows extensive and essential repair works being completed and now visitors once again have the opportunity to explore the splash zone areas at the attraction.

The site features water playpark pools with a giant stone map of Scotland splash area, Archimedes park with miniature canals, bicycles powered water pumps and an interactive play feature which draw water between levels and the larger peddler pool.

Repairs are also complete at the Archimedes waterplay park, where many of the elements had to be dismantled and rebuilt before the area could be re-opened fully. These repairs were made possible thanks to funding by Avondale Environmental, part of the NPL Group, through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

Ross McMillan, Scottish Canals head of destinations, said: “We are delighted to have all our splash parks open once again. We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience whilst these works were being carried out. We look forward to making a splash to celebrate.”

The water pools have reopened at The Falkirk Wheel. Pic: Scott Louden