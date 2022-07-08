Forth Valley's Doune the Rabbit Hole festival returns after two years in the burrow

Featuring four days of live music in an idyllic setting – a stone’s throw away from the Scottish Highlands, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park – the popular event is back in 2022 after being forced to remain in the burrow in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19.

The line-up is one worth waiting three years for with big name headliners over all four days of the festival – Patti Smith (Thursday, July 14), Amy Macdonald (Friday, July 15), Belle and Sebastian (Saturday, July 16) and Teenage Fan Club (Sunday, July 17).

Amy Macdonald is just one of the headline acts at Doune the Rabbit Hole

As well as the myriad of marvellous music turns there are hundreds of workshops and family-friendly activities to take part in over the four days.