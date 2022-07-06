Falkirk music mecca to stage its own 'Stagecoachella' festival

As if the mighty open air Vibration Festival in September was not enough to keep the town’s music fans happy, the Melville Street premises – a Falkirk institution if ever there was one – will be whetting folks’ appetites for that extravaganza with its very own two-day festival next weekend.

Cheekily entitled “Stagecoachella”, the event takes place on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 and features a ton of top sonic talent for all to enjoy.

The Saturday is headlined by Denny’s Danko and the Sunday is rounded off by Falkirk’s Primes.

Grangemouth singer songwriter Jasmin Jet will be playing Behind the Wall's Stagecoachella festival this month

There are lots of acts to enjoy over the two days, including The Signals, Demo, Jasmin Jet, Hardly Workin, George Fyfe, And the Bandages, Ian Donald aka the Alligator, Eilidh Robertson, Anthony Niven, the Stewart McRae Band, Cajun Moon, Viktoria Vide, Sam Main and The Vaunts.

It’s a quick return to the venue for young Grangemouth performer Jasmin Jet, who turned 18 this year and showcased her emotive vocals at BTW back in March as the home town headliner on the Hit the Road Tour.

Audiences will also be more than familiar with Primes, who like Jasmin and Danko, will also be strutting their stuff at Vibration Festival later in the year.

Saturday’s music kicks off at 5pm, while Sunday sees the jams being booted out from 1pm.